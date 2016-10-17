Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
- The College of Family, Home and Social Sciences highlighted political science major Sarah Curry for being a “student extraordinaire.” Curry has traveled the world and is involved on campus with clubs and associations.
Dr. Chad Nelson is a new political science faculty member. His work is focused on international effects of revolutions.
- BYU alumnus and former president of the BYU Alumni Association Dee Allsop was recognized as a top-level strategist in American politics during Ronald Reagan’s presidency and current member of the Family, Home and Social Sciences National Advisory Council. He has many connections and is known for connecting politicians, companies and people with each other.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
BYU computer science professor Michael Scott was recognized as a “Highly Cited Researcher.” He is the third BYU professor to receive this recognition.
- Purdue University recognized Associate Dean Larry Howell for the 2016 Outstanding Mechanical Engineer Award. Howell earned his master’s and Ph.D. from Purdue after doing an undergraduate at BYU.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- BYU alum Daniel C. Clegg will speak at the Political Affairs Lecture on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. in Room 238 of the Herald R. Clark Building. Clegg works for the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement and is the senior police advisor at the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador. He will be speaking about his career and life lessons.
Marriott School of Management
- CharityVision International president Josh Romney spoke to MPA students about working with nonprofits. He talked about how some nonprofits do more harm than good, even when they had good intentions.
College of Life Sciences
- BYU professor Steve Thygerson is living in the hills of Dhulikhel, Nepal, to conduct research and promote public health in Nepal. His research focuses on the connections between brick kiln workers’ respiratory illnesses and exposure to airborne particles like silica. His research is part of a bigger study.
College of Humanities
- Five students were highlighted by the College of Humanities for their internship and research trips across the world. Drew Hemsley and Kenneth Bedwell work in Salt Lake to help translate the Great Salt Lake State Park’s visitors website. Ben Jacob is working in a hospital in Guadalajara, Spain. Kaylee DeWitt worked at a Russian-language newspaper in Riga, Latvia. Laura Decker traveled to the Language Testing Research Colloquium in Palermo, Italy.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- On Friday, Oct. 21, the BYU School of Music will present the OcTUBAfest at 7:30 p.m. in the Madsen Recital Hall of the Harris Fine Arts Center. Norwegian tuba soloist Øystein Baadsvik will be featured in the Friday performance. On Oct. 22, there will be a student concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Madsen Recital Hall.
College of Nursing
- The College of Nursing is inviting all Pokémon players to join in a 3K walk/run event on Saturday Oct. 22. This event, Pokéthon, is free for all participants, and all are encouraged to dress up in costumes and team colors. To register for the event go to http://tinyurl.com/byupokethon2016.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- BYU professor David Neilsen studies black holes and the creation of black holes by colliding neutron stars. He is studying the results of two neutron stars colliding. The collision could create a hypermassive star that, when it cools, will collapse into a black hole.
- National Chemistry Week, Oct. 16-22, will be celebrated by BYU’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry with “magic shows.” They will also sell liquid nitrogen ice cream in the Ezra Taft Benson Building hallways. Other events can be found at http://www.chem.byu.edu/about/chemistry-magic-shows.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Diane Hamilton received the Peacemaker Award from the BYU Center for Conflict Resolution. This award recognizes individuals who have built peace in a local community or in the world.
- Jane Mitchell spoke at the BYU Women in Law event. Mitchell shared her journey starting The Reset Foundation. She also shared how having legal skills can help others and share beliefs.
Harold B. Lee Library
- The Harold B. Lee Library is hosting events in October. The next activity will occur on Oct. 27 where visitors can experience the haunted sites on the BYU campus. It is a 45 minute walking tour full of trivia and historical factoids.