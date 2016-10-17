 DU podcast: No Big 12 and Boise State preview – The Daily Universe

DU podcast: No Big 12 and Boise State preview

Ari Davis
BYU football takes the field against Mississippi State. (Ari Davis)

Universe sports editor Nate Cunningham and Universe web editor Alex Clark return to discuss the Big 12’s meandering journey to non-expansion and preview BYU football’s matchup against Boise State on Thursday.

Nate Cunningham

Nate Cunningham is the sports editor for the Daily Universe. He previously worked as a reporter covering the BYU basketball team. You can follow Nate on Twitter @NW_Cunningham

