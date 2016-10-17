Big 12 Conference: No expansion for now

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Oklahoma president David Boren announced in July that the conference was looking to expand by either two or four members.

Fast forward two months and the Big 12 still hasn’t found its members.

After its annual president’s meeting, most were speculating the Big 12 would formally announce the addition of new schools.

Instead, the Big 12 gave more of the same.

ESPN.com reports that the conference will not be adding adding any teams for the time being.

Some argue the Big 12 never had legitimate expansion interest. Big 12 rules dictate that eight of the 10 schools in the conference were needed to approve a new member, a difficult number to achieve for any of the expansion candidates. But the talk of expansion allegedly drove up television contract money, with rumors of ESPN and Fox Sports paying the conference to stand pat.

It doesn’t appear likely that the conference realignment landscape will change within the next six months, or even the next year. This has prompted many to ask about the future of the Big 12. Without enough members to have a true conference championship game and with rumors of Oklahoma and Texas looking to leave, the Big 12 appears to be on its last leg.

For the Cougars, expansion wasn’t a must.

Independence has given the football team national exposure and the opportunity to play some of the biggest names in the nation. It’s the lack of a conference payout (the SEC paid just over $32 million to each of its members last season) that may hurt BYU athletics in the future.