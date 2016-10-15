No. 11 BYU women’s volleyball splits away games

No. 11 BYU women’s volleyball fell short in a five set heartbreaker to Portland on Thursday night, but came back to defeat Gonzaga in three quick sets Saturday afternoon.

“I thought we fought hard, but we weren’t quite as disciplined as we need to be,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said after the Portland game Thursday. “We can learn from this and get better for Saturday.”

The volleyball team lost a close first set against Portland 25-22 but came back in an even closer second set to take the win 27-25. After battling back and forth two blocks from Amy Boswell tied the score 24-all. The second set was then finished off with two consecutive kills from McKenna Miller.

In the third set the Cougars fell short once again, losing 25-22. They bounced back to win the fourth set 25-17 sending the teams to a decisive fifth set. BYU found themselves tied with Portland at 9-9 but the Pilots went on to win the next six points to close out the set and game 15-9.

Miller led the Cougars with 23 kills and Alohi Robins-Hardy contributed 28 assists. For the defensive effort Whitney Young Howard had five stuff blocks and Mary Lake picked up 20 digs.

The Cougars stayed on the road to face Gonzaga Saturday afternoon and defeated the Bull Dogs in three quick sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-19).

Boswell led the Cougars with 13 kills on .571 clip while Miller had 12 kills. Lyndie Haddock added a match high 38 assists and Lake contributed 18 digs. Howard tallied seven kills and five block.

BYU will be back home to take on Pepperdine in their Breast Cancer Awareness match Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and will then play Loyola Marymount Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.