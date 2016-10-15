BYU women’s soccer picks up shutout victory

The BYU women’s soccer team defeated Portland 3-0 on Saturday night in Provo.

BYU scored early in both the first and second half, accomplishing a team goal.

“We needed to score early in the game in order to give the other team doubt,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “When it takes us so long to score we keep the other team in the game.”

Senior forward Michele Vasconcelos scored her ninth season goal in the 6th minute tonight against Portland. Alyssa Jefferson played Vasconcelos in the box and Vasconcelos crushed it over the keeper’s head to put BYU up 1-0.

“We hadn’t been taking a lot of shots,” Michele Vasconcelos said. “Tonight we were looking to shoot and create opportunities for each other.”

BYU walked into half-time leading Portland 1-0.

Second half BYU came out strong pressuring Portland and keeping possession in the offensive half.

Nadia Gomes scored in the 56th minute of play with a left-footed shot that beat the keeper on the far post. Gomes turned on a defender and rocketed a shot that hit side netting to put BYU up 2-0.

In the 69th minute BYU’s Danika Bowman took out a forward in the box that lead to a penalty kick. Portland’s midfielder Allison Wetherington stepped up to take the penalty shot. Wetherington struck the ball to the right of Hannah Clark who dove and saved the PK. This major save by Clark preserved BYU’s shutout.

“We had so much emotion and heart tonight,” Clark said. “I am just grateful for this opportunity and its just amazing to be here.”

Bizzy Bowen hit a firecracker from outside the box that hit the back of the net in the 76th minute. This was Bowen’s second goal of the season and put BYU up 3-0.

The game marked the eighth time BYU scored three goals in game. The Cougars will next travel to San Diego to take on the Toreros on Oct. 21.