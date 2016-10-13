Women’s golf takes second behind strong performance from Huang

The BYU women’s golf team earned a second-place finish at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational on Tuesday in Lakewood Washington. Rose Huang finished in a tie for fourth place with a 216 (E), while Brooklyn Hocker and Alexandra White also placed in the top 10 to boost BYU to a total of 883 (+19).

“Overall, we had two really great rounds,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “Our third round was the best round of the tournament. If we would have played better in the first round we would have done away with the tournament, but it was a confidence booster being that close to the defending champion, Washington.”

The Cougars ended only three strokes behind first-place Washington and four strokes ahead of Oregon State. WCC foe Gonzaga finished in fifth place with an 899 (+35)

The final round was great all-around for the Cougars, who beat out the competition with a 286 in the third round to move the team into second place. Huang led the team and the tournament in the third round with an impressive score of 67 (-5).

“Rose had an incredible round today,” Roberts said. “They changed the tees overnight so it was a challenge, but she played very well. She saved us shooting five-under-par.”

Kendra Dalton placed in the top 20 with an eight-over-par, and Lauren Atkinson and Anna Kennedy finished in the top 50 individuals for the tournament.

BYU will compete in the Rainbow Wahine Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii on Nov. 1-3.