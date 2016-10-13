No. 11 BYU women’s volleyball energized by ROC section

No. 11 BYU women’s volleyball returned home this past week after a tough loss to No. 6 San Diego in three sets. The Cougar fans helped the team as they swept both St. Mary’s and Pacific after returning back home to the Smith Fieldhouse.

“We wanted to get back to our game in terms of serving and passing, and I thought we did that,” said BYU head coach Heather Olmstead. “It was great to be back home. I thought the environment was great with good energy, and our team feeds off of that. The girls were very focused as well, so it was awesome.”

The ROC hosted a party with a Spikeball tournament and free pizza before the game started. Fans flooded to the Smith Fieldhouse to cheer on their BYU Cougars. Some fans even arrived early to get front row seats for the game.

Freshman BYU basketball player Payton Dastrup went the whole nine yards for the game. He painted his face BYU blue and managed to win a free T-shirt.

“I’ve been here since the beginning supporting these girls,” Dastrup said. “They are (highly ranked) in the nation for a reason, so you’ve got to come out and support.”

The ROC section held ace cards along with a variety of other signs behind the end line as the Cougars went on to tally eight aces for the night — only one short of their season high.

BYU President Kevin J Worthen was also present at the game Thursday evening to cheer on the Cougars and watch as they swept an opponent for the thirteenth time this season.

BYU freshman volleyball player McKenna Miller said that she’s more comfortable at the Smith Fieldhouse.

“I think the overall energy is way more fun,” Miller said. “It just felt so fun and freeing to play knowing they are cheering for you and the pressure is on the other team.”

Despite the fun and energy of playing in front of their fans, the main focus for the Cougars is still to play their game and improve every point.

“We just go out to go play and get better,” Miller said. “We’re still just trying to get better every point.”

The Cougars will return to the Smith Fieldhouse on Oct. 20 as they host Pepperdine.