BYU football’s history vs. Mississippi State

BYU has only played two games against Mississippi State.

Outside of getting into the specifics, there really isn’t much more for me to say here. But the video clips looked strange formatted so close to this introduction, so I decided to list some bullet points containing random facts.

The Cougars have a 1-1 record against the Bulldogs, with each team winning on the other’s home turf.

Mississippi State is located in Starkville.

They play the Egg Bowl each year.

Mississippi State fans have this tradition where they have a fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell.

Sept. 14, 2000 Mississippi State 44 BYU 28

The only highlights I could find of this matchup is this grainy clip of Bulldog running back Dicenzo Miller breaking approximately 52 tackles on a 78-yard touchdown catch and run.

Mississippi State scored three defensive touchdowns in the game, including a 97-yard fumble-return that put them up 38-14 late in the third quarter.

Dec. 1, 2001 BYU 41 Mississippi State 38

BYU took revenge on the Bulldogs a year later on a Matt Payne 25-yard field goal for the win as time expired.

Brandon Doman threw for 390 yards and five touchdowns, and Luke Staley contributed 149 rushing yards before ending his Cougar career with a broken fibula.

BYU will renew their series against Mississippi State Friday night at 8:15 p.m. in LaVell Edwards Stadium.