Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
BYU Department of Psychology’s Shawn Gale and Chad Jensen conducted research that found a correlation between overweight adolescents and sleep disorders. Their study was published in the Journal Pediatric Neuropsychology.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
- BYU civil engineering professor Kevin Frank was one of four U.S. professors invited to a geotechnical engineering reconnaissance mission in Italy’s quake sites. He was there able to study how earthquakes impacted ancient and modern infrastructure.
- BYU student Meriah Kulikovskyi discovered her love of fixing things while doing plumbing and electrical work on campus. This inspired her to change her major from geography to a manufacturing engineering technology major. Kulikovskyi spent most of her summer in Dongguan, China working for ATL Technology.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- Kerry M. Kartchner will speak about scoping future nuclear proliferation on Oct. 19 in Room 238 of the Harold R. Clark Building. Kartchner is a senior advisor for strategic communications in the Department of International Security and Nonproliferation at the U.S. Department of State.
College of Humanities
- Gregg Lambert, Dean Professor of Humanities at Syracuse University, spoke about philosophical fundamentalism at the BYU Humanities Center Annual Lecture. He spoke about the different ways philosophical fundamentalism can be defined and the strained relationship between Christianity and philosophy.
- Anne Perry spoke about the power of stories as part of the English Reading Series. Perry, who writes for the series, strongly believes stories can entertain and move people to action.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- Emily Sopp and Alec Balkman were highlighted for their public relations summer internships. Sopp was a communications intern at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation in Washington, D.C. She generated content for popular websites. Balkman interned with Little Empire Music in Los Angeles and managed the musicians’ activities, tours, shows, interviews and press releases.
College of Nursing
- On Sept. 30, nursing students taught the children and grandchildren of university donors in an activity called “Nursing Know-How Academy.” They learned how to splint a broken arm on a doll, mixed IV medicine and listened to a high-fidelity mannequin’s heart. This was a part of the college’s Presidents’ Leadership Council.
- Kacie Hadley, a nursing graduate student, finished her master’s thesis a year before the rest of her class. She recently defended her thesis, which was about critical-care nurses’ suggestions to improve end-of-life care obstacles.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
BYU alumnus Chris Chase will speak on Oct. 13 at an Honored Alumni Lecture for the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences. He will discuss how internet connection works, what factors create internet traffic and the technical process of solving internet traffic. This lecture will be held in Room 1170 of the Talmage Math Sciences/Computer Building at 11 a.m.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Heiner Bielefeldt, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, was the keynote speaker for the opening session of the Annual International Law and Religion Symposium.
Religious Education
- Essay submissions for the 2017 Student Symposium are due Nov. 28. All papers must be written by full-time BYU students and must be faith-promoting. The first place, second place and third place winners will receive cash prizes of $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.
Harold B. Lee Library
- The Harold B. Lee Library will host Gail Halversen, the Candy Bomber, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. as part of American Archives Month. Visitors are welcome to ask him about the artifacts in his collection now housed in the library.
Campus News
- The BYU Department of Theater and Media Arts and the BYU Student Film Association will host Final Cut, a student-produced and student-created film festival. On Oct. 13, “Program A” will start at 7 p.m. and “Program B” will start at 9 p.m. On Oct. 14, “Program B” will start at 7 p.m. while “Program A” will start at 9 p.m. All showings are in the Pardoe Theater in the Harris Fine Arts Center. Tickets cost $4-5.