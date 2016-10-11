BYU softball cruising through fall season

The BYU women’s softball team has started its fall season in preparation for the regular season coming up this winter.

The Cougars have currently completed half of their fall season, boast an undefeated 4-0 record and are outscoring opponents 45-11.

But the Cougars are more focused on developing team chemistry.

“(We need to) get our team back in shape and build that team chemistry from playing together,” BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. “Our team is responding well this fall. They’re playing hard and all the signs are positive.”

Eakin said a big part of the fall season is giving time for the new players to assimilate into the system and to learn how BYU softball plays the game. These eight games are also crucial to assessing the talent and ability of the freshmen to see how they can contribute to the team throughout the year.

Sophomore Libby Sugg is a key player for the Cougars. Last season she hit .319 with 18 home runs and 58 runs batted in.

Sugg said she feels confident in the way the team is coming together.

“It feels amazing,” Sugg said. “We’re just really bonding. We all love each other, it’s already great.”

Sugg is using this time to focus on her mechanics and swing. Conference play consists of hitting against tough pitchers, and Sugg doesn’t want to encounter a sophomore slump.

Senior Lauren Bell is recovering from an injury, but she is excited to take the field for her final season. Bell has high hopes for the team.

“It always feels good to be back on the field,” Bell said. “But it’s weird knowing it’s going to be my last time.”

Bell also reiterated the underlying team goal of finishing the fall season undefeated.

“We’re always trying to push ourselves no matter who is playing on the field to come out with a win,” Bell said. “So as far as teamwise, we want to execute every inning, to make sure we come out with that win.”

Bell said she personally isn’t concerned with fame, glory or a great personal season; she wants to make sure the team as a whole comes out on top.

The Cougars have four more games left in the fall season. They will host a double header against Southern Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gail Miller Field. Then the team will travel to Las Vegas to take on UNLV in a double header Saturday, Oct. 22, to finish out their fall season.