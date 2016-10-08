No. 13 BYU women’s volleyball back on top

After losing to No. 6 San Diego last week BYU women’s volleyball bounced back by sweeping St. Mary’s Thursday night and Pacific on Saturday.

“We wanted to get back to our game in terms of serving and passing and I thought we did that,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. “It was great to be back home. I thought the environment was great with good energy and our team feeds off of that. The girls were very focused as well, so it was awesome.”

BYU defeated St. Mary’s in the three quick sets. The first set consisted of the teams trading points back and forth but the Cougars found their groove towards the end of the set and won 25-20.

BYU jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the second set and kept the momentum rolling from there winning the set 25-14. The Gaels put some points on the board at the beginning of the third set but the Cougars couldn’t be stopped as they went on to lead 17-7. BYU continued their run and closed the set out at 25-10.

Lacy Haddock and Mckenna Miller led the Cougars with 10 kills each and the team had a total hitting percentage of .412. The Cougars also tallied a total of eight aces with Amy Boswell, Lacy Haddock, and Danelle Parady-Stetler each serving two.

On Saturday BYU continued their tough play and swept Pacific (25-22, 25-11, 25-17). The Cougars were lead by two of their starting freshmen. Miller picked up 12 kills and Mary Lake had 11 digs.

The Cougars will be on the road next week as the take on Portland Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and Gonzaga Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. PDT.