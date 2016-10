The No. 5 BYU women’s soccer team lost to No. 25 Pepperdine 1-0 on Saturday.

The first half of the game ended scoreless with BYU having most of the possession and opportunities on goal. Pepperdine held on in the first half clearing the ball and kept BYU scoreless in the first half.

Early on in the second half BYU committed a foul in the box giving Pepperdine a penalty shot. Pepperdine went up 1-0 and held on to their lead in the second half.

BYU faces Portland on Oct. 15 at South Field.