BYU assistant soccer coach draws on life experience

BYU women’s soccer assistant coach Aleisha Rose brings a unique perspective to the Cougars because she played her collegiate career in Provo.

Rose graduated from BYU in 2003 as a player on the women’s soccer team and stuck around during the 2004 season to help around the field. When 2005 came around, Rose was officially hired on as a coach.

“Aleisha really is such a great coach,” senior Michele Vasconcelos said. “She understands us really well because she has played on the field and has fought for this spot her whole life.”

Rose realizes the difference of seeing the game from the sideline and seeing the game on the field.

Rose started competing at a young age and fell in love. Her family owned a sporting event company in Colorado, so she was surrounded by competition. Rose had older siblings who played soccer and ended up watching them play frequently.

“I didn’t have a choice in soccer because my dad gave me a soccer ball when I came out of the womb,” Rose said. “My brother was also 3 years older than me, so I played with boys a lot and it helped me be more competitive.”

Rose tried to play basketball with her father and brothers in the driveway but was never very successful; however, the experience helped her learn the value of failure and gave her an intense desire to be better. She soon realized her talent in soccer and decided to keep playing.

She played for the Colorado Rush youth soccer club and was a three-time national winner. When she was 15 years old she made the national team and the following year she played for the U-16 National Team. As a high school senior she was named the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

Her high school success transferred to South Field and she was an impact player for the Cougars, but all her playing experience didn’t get her completely ready for coaching.

“After college I had to learn how to transition into a coach,” Rose said. “It took me a while to develop the coaching eye.”

At first Rose found it hard to be coaching players she previously played with and knew really well. After a few years of practice she felt more comfortable and fit into her role.

Despite over a decade of Division-I coaching experience and an induction to the BYU Hall of Fame in 2015, Rose’s most valued achievement is her family.

“My husband and kids are the greatest thing I have achieved,” Rose said. “There is nothing else that can even compare.”

Rose said playing any sport — not just soccer — is a great addition to someone’s life. Because soccer has given her so many opportunities, she’s able to see the value of competition and athletics. For young athletes, Rose said the key to success is simple.

“Work hard and give everything you have,” Rose said. “But remember why you play the game. Everyone has a talent that makes them special and makes their team better, so don’t try to develop everything.”