Two BYU professors voted ‘hottest’ in RateMyProfessor ranking

Two BYU professors scored high marks in an unexpected area this year — the “hotness” category.

Jim Brau and Jeff Hill topped the charts on RateMyProfessor.com(‘s) 2015-16 “Hottest Professors” list, a ranking based on user-submitted ratings posted to the popular college website.

America's "hottest" professor? Of course, it's gonna be a @BYUFinance professor. Rock on!https://t.co/dbKVDTgG5c — BYU Finance Major (@BYUFinance) September 30, 2016

Brau, a finance professor in the Marriott School of Business, came in first place and Jeff Hill, a professor in the School of Family Life, took second in this year’s list of most attractive professors.

RateMyProfessor allows students across the world to find and submit reviews of professors based on teaching technique, difficulty of their class and attractiveness level. Based on student review, the website generates an overall academic ranking on a scale of 1-5, with five being the best.

Professors can qualify to receive a chili pepper next to their name if enough student reviews say they are “hot,” in addition to their academic rating.

Both professors told the Daily Herald that they like ratemyprofessors.com because it allows them to see what the students really think about their classes, but were surprised with their ranking as top two hottest professors.