Pakistan: trading fire with India after ‘unprovoked’ attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military has accused India of another “unprovoked” attack in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir and says it is returning fire.

In a statement, the military said Wednesday Pakistani and Indian troops continue to trade fire in various parts of Kashmir. It is unclear if either side has suffered casualties.

The exchange of fire started shortly after Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in parliament to discuss a Sept. 28 attack that killed two Pakistani soldiers, which India described as a “surgical strike” against militants.

Sharif told lawmakers that Islamabad will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the “freedom movement” in Indian-controlled Kashmir. He blamed India for the escalating tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors but said he wanted to resolve the Kashmir dispute through talks.