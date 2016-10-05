Brides unite to form website ‘Provo Bride’

Provo Bride shows how brides can create their own Snapchat filters for their weddings. (Instagram/@provobride)

Planning a wedding is often one of the most stressful events a BYU student experiences, according to BYU graduate and owner of Provo Bride Cassidy Gundersen.

“Planning a wedding can be so hard,” Gundersen said. “We want to make it so brides can find everything they need in one place.”

Provo Bride, an all-encompassing wedding website, was created to help brides with busy schedules find all the vendors they need in one place, Gundersen said.

The website was originally formed as a class project in December 2015 by Gundersen and Kelsey Flores, co-owner of Provo Bride, after they planned their own weddings and discovered a need for a website providing vendor reviews and suggestions.

Gundersen and Flores realized they were getting a lot of traffic and decided to keep the project going after they started to post regularly on social media. Provo Bride has become Gundersen’s part-time job since that time.

“Our Instagram account is by far the our biggest traffic driver with more than 10,000 views a week,” said Janine Swart, BYU student and Provo Bride public relations intern.

Swart said the company now has five BYU interns using social media platforms such as Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Facebook along with blogging to review vendors from Provo to Salt Lake City.

“I would absolutely recommend Provo Bride to anyone,” said bride-to-be Brianna Bracey. “I love their Instagram page. I got a lot of inspiration for my wedding from there.”

Bracey said she discovered Provo Bride on Facebook when it was still in the creation stage, and has followed ever since.

“I love the #marriagemonday posts. … Every Monday there’s a post from a couple with a part of their love story,” Bracey said. “It’s a good reminder that more important than planning a wedding is planning a marriage.”

Swart said another thing attracting viewers to Provo Bride is the weekly giveaways, including anything from free ties to free videography.

Gundersen said because Provo Bride is so new, the employees are still working to make the business meet their vision.

“Right now we are like a mobile bridal fair where you can meet all your vendors in one place,” Gundersen said. “Ultimately we would like to offer wedding-planning consultations where we help brides find the right vendor for the right price.”

Provo Bride’s motto is “If your best friend were a professional wedding planner.” With this as their vision, Gundersen and Swart said they hope to make personal connections with brides to help wedding planning become more enjoyable than stressful.