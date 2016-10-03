 Slideshow: BYU vs. Toledo – The Daily Universe

Slideshow: BYU vs. Toledo

Ari Davis
Fans hold up signs prior to kickoff. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney "lights the spirit of the Y" prior to the game Friday night.(Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Kalani Sitake greets fans before coming onto the field. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
The Cougar players run out of the tunnel prior to the start of the game. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman reacts after scoring a touchdown on the first play of the game. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams races down the sideline in the first quarter. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams gets tackled out of bounds in the first quarter. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Fred Warner and Micah Hannemann corral Toledo's Corey Jones. (Ari Davis)

Bryan Pearson
Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside's pass is tipped at the line of scrimmage. (Bryan Pearson)

Ari Davis
Cornerback Dayan Lake intercepts a batted pass. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Dayan Lake weaves through defenders on a 49-yard interception return. (Ari Davis)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams sidesteps a Rocket defender. (Bryan Pearson)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams carries the ball. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring one of his five touchdowns Friday night. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Taysom Hill throws a pass Friday night against Toledo. (Ari Davis)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams finds a hole in the defense. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams tries to elude a defender. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams falls forward after being tackled. (Bryan Pearson)

Ari Davis
Defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile blocks Toledo's field goal attempt. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Algie Brown runs down the sideline following a reception. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams finds an open lane and takes off. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams sprints past a defender.(Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams runs around defenders into the open field. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams runs into the end zone for a touchdown. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Taysom Hill attempts to get around defender. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams spurts past defenders. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams uses his speed to get past defenders. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams finds the end zone for a touchdown. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams celebrates following his fourth touchdown on the night. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Fred Warner tries to pump up the crowd before a play. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Tight end Tanner Balderee runs after catching the ball. (Ari Davis)

Bryan Pearson
Tanner Balderee attempts to push off a defender following reception. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Tanner Balderee tries to run past defenders following a catch. (Bryan Pearson)

Ari Davis
Running back Squally Canada scores a fourth quarter touchdown. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Taysom Hill escapes from tacklers on a scramble. (Ari Davis)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams breaks tackle en route to a long run. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Kai Nacua intercepts a pass from Logan Woodside late in the fourth quarter. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Kai Nacua takes off following an interception. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams jukes defenders during carry. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams finds a break in the defense. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams runs past defenders(Bryan Pearson)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams scampers into the end zone. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams finds the end zone for his fifth touchdown on the night. (Ari Davis)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams reacts after scoring his fifth touchdown. (Bryan Pearson)

Bryan Pearson
Jamaal Williams tries to break past a defender. (Bryan Pearson)

Ari Davis
Cougar special-teamers celebrate after Rhett Almond's game-winning field goal. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Kalani Sitake and the BYU sideline erupts following Rhett Almond's game-winning field goal. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Taysom Hill gives high fives to fans following the win over Toledo. (Ari Davis)

Ari Davis
Jamaal Williams high-fives fans after defeating Toledo. (Ari Davis)

Relive BYU’s thrilling 55-53 win over Toledo with this exclusive Universe photo slideshow.

Alex Clark is a web editor for the Daily Universe. He is a senior studying News Media at BYU.

