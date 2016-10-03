Highlights from BYU Colleges

Meet Melissa Inkley, a communication disorders grad student in the McKay School. "So my original plan going into college was to do nursing, then I shifted from that to English. From there, I felt like those weren't really my passions quite yet, but I've always loved music as well. Once I discovered speech language pathology, it was the perfect combination of those three things. You get the music aspect of how your voice works and then English with language and communication and nursing through medical things like that. It's pretty much the perfect mash-up of all my favorite things into one perfect career."

