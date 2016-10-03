Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
-
Ryan Gabriel, a new assistant professor for BYU’s Department of Sociology, studies the effects of race on a person’s life. Currently he is continuing work on his dissertation about the residential mobility patterns in mixed-race couples and is trying to understand how the economic crisis changed the racial composition of neighborhoods.
- Randal Lewis, a BYU graduate, has worked for Google, Yahoo and Netflix. Currently at Netflix, Lewis analyzes data from online and offline sales, web searches, clicks, page views and survey outcomes. He has a doctorate in economics and has won several awards.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
-
BYU student Christine Mooth won the 2016 Student Development Award at the Women Tech Council’s night annual Women Tech Awards. She is currently a junior studying mechanical engineering and the first female employee at the mechanical engineering projects lab. She hopes to enter a career involving the construction of robotic prosthetics.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- The director of the Center for Canadian Studies at Johns Hopkins University’s Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Christopher Sands, will be speaking at the Palmer Annual Lecture about the Canada-U.S. bilateral relationship. The lecture will begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10 in room 238 of the Harold R. Clark Building.
- At 4 p.m. on Oct. 6, Paul A. “Chip” Yost will be speaking at a BYU Kennedy Center Political Affairs Lecture. He will give an overview of his position as the director for Government and International Affairs for Westing House and talk about his career path. He will be giving career advice and sharing life lessons. The lecture will be held in room 238 of the Harold R. Clark Building.
Marriott School of Management
- Col. Timothy J. Hogan, Lt. Col. Forrest V. “Chip” Cook and Maj. Benjamin L. Snell are new ROTC faculty members. Hogan, a United States Air Force Officer, is a new ROTC Commander for both BYU and UVU. Cook, a United States Army Officer, is the new professor of military science at BYU. Smith, a United States Air Force Officer, is the new assistant professor of aerospace studies at BYU.
David O. McKay School of Education
- The McKay School Instagram occasionally features students. This week communication disorder graduate student Melissa Inkley was featured.
College of Humanities
- Eric Dursteler, a professor of and chair of BYU’s History Department, presented his research about the Early Modern Mediterranean culture. He described the area as a melting pot.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- BYU journalism professor Joel Campbell recently published his research about the affect of editorial endorsement for presidential candidates. His research, published in “The 21st Century Voter: Who Votes, How They Vote, and Why They Vote,” talks about newspapers shifting from supporting Republican candidates to supporting Democratic candidates.
College of Nursing
-
Tracy Dustin and Scott Summers were recently hired as assistant teaching professors. Dustin was a staff registered nurse at the Salt lake VA Medical Center for over 27 years before coming to BYU to teach critical care and health assessment. Summers is a 2011 alumnus of the nursing program and has worked as a nurse practitioner with Revere Health for the last five years. He teaches care of adults in crisis and supports several nursing capstone projects.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
-
Tracianne Neilsen, a 12 year faculty member in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, received the BYU Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award at the Annual University Conference. Both Neilsen and her husband work for the Department of physics.
-
Pace Nielsen, in the Department of Mathematics, received the BYU Young Scholar Award in the Annual University Conference. This award is given to a professor who has taught at BYU for less than 10 years. Since 2002 Nielsen has authored or co-authored 39 publications.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- On Oct. 12, BYU law school will hold the second of three lectures in the Future of Law Lecture Series. Margaret Hagen, a fellow at the Stanford Center on the Legal Profession and Lecture at Stanford Institute of Design, will be speaking on Oct. 12. Oliver Goodenough, Professor of Law and Director for the Center of Legal Innovations at Vermont Law School, will conclude the series on Nov. 16.
Harold B. Lee Library
- The Harold B. Lee Library is joining in on the festivities for National Drink Beer Day by hosting a “Milktoberfest” on Oct. 6.
Campus News
- University communication released statistics about students enrolled at BYU. In Fall of 2012, the year of the LDS missionary age change, about 46 percent of the total student body were returned missionaries and about 10 percent of female students were returned missionaries. Now 65 percent of the total student body are returned missionaries and about 40 percent of female students are returned missionaries.