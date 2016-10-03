Hatch’s hat trick leads Cougars over San Francisco

The BYU women’s soccer team defeated San Francisco 4-0 behind a second-half scoring barrage on Monday night.

The two teams entered the half scoreless, but some key half time adjustments allowed the Cougars to break the Dons defense.

“We only said two things,” said BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood. “Nothing else matters unless we have energy and we play two touch.”

In minute No. 54 Ashley Hatch scored off a cross from Alyssa Jefferson, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead. One minute later, Hatch struck again, scoring her 14th goal of the season.

In the 58th minute, Elena Medeiros scored, giving the Cougars a 3-0 lead off a pass from Michele Vasconcelos.

In minute No. 61, Hatch completed her hat trick off an assist from Medeiros. Hatch ran into the box and received the pass, then beat the keeper for her second hat trick of the season.

“We came out with a lot of energy because we knew we could it,” Hatch said. “We got the ball moving and made other people chase. We got good momentum and confidence that we know we can score.”

BYU made an unusual keeper sub, putting in senior Rachel Boaz in the 65th minute. Boaz broke her finger against Penn State and made her first appearance tonight since the injury.

“Once we scored our third goal I was already taking my sweats off,” Rachel Boaz said. “I feel like I haven’t skipped a beat. The coaches want me out there to get some minutes.”

BYU next plays travels to Loyola Marymount on Oct. 6.