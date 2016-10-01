Jamaal Williams breaks 54-year-old record in BYU football win

Running back Jamaal Williams broke the single-game rushing record for BYU football with 286 yards in route to a 55-53 win over the Toledo Rockets on Friday.

Williams broke Eldon Fortie’s record of 272 yards that was set in 1962.

“I’m grateful for it,” Williams said. “This record is for the whole team.”

Taysom Hill started the game off with a bang, connecting with Jonah Trinnaman for a 75-yard touchdown.

Toledo answered with running back Terry Swanson’s eight-yard touchdown run and the score was tied 7-7 with less than three minutes off the clock.

Williams led the next BYU drive, scoring a touchdown to increase the Cougars’ lead to 14-7.

Toledo tried to respond, but Harvey Langi tipped a pass from Logan Woodside that landed in the hands of Dayan Lake, who returned the ball to the 13-yard line. Williams ran in his second touchdown of the night and the Cougars extended their lead to 21-7.

On the very next play for the Rockets, Woodside connected on a 79-yard touchdown strike to Jon’Vea Johnson.

BYU led the game at the conclusion of the first quarter with the score of 21-14.

Toledo’s tandem running backs – Swanson and Kareem Hunt – rushed their way into BYU territory in a matter of minutes. Confusion on the part of the Cougar defense made for a perfect pass to receiver Corey Jones from Woodside. The score evened up at 21-21 following the extra kick from Jameson Vest.

The Rockets would push for another score late in the second quarter, but a strong Cougar defense forced a 40-yard field goal. However, the low kick was blocked by defensive end Tomasi Laulile and Toledo turned the ball over on downs.

BYU was forced into another three-and-out, putting an end to the high scoring first half.

Toledo combined a series of big plays to march down the field and score in less than four minutes. Hunt rushed for 25 yards and Jones caught the drive-ending play from Woodside. Toledo took the first lead of the game, 28-21, on the nine-play, 83-yard drive.

It only took BYU two plays and 38 seconds to tie up the game at 28-28. Williams broke free for 48 yards into the end zone after a 24-yard reception from Algie Brown.

Woodside came right back for the Rockets, throwing a line drive to receiver Cody Thompson for a 46-yard reception. A hands-to-the-face violation would place Toledo just inside the BYU 15-yard line. Toledo was forced to punt following a timely holding penalty on the offense. Toledo successfully kicked the 28-yard field goal and Toledo regained the lead at 31-28.

Williams transferred his momentum into a 62-yard rush for a touchdown. This drive put Williams at 209 yards and four touchdowns on the night. The extra point from Rhett Almond put the score at 35-31 in favor of BYU.

A targeting hit on Woodside from Sae Tautu ejected the linebacker from the game on the succeeding drive and Woodside used his arm to maneuver down the field. A 15-yard touchdown pass to Johnson allowed Toledo to regain the advantage at 38-35.

Williams ran for another 24 yards following the Toledo score, but it was backup running back Squally Canada who ran in the next score for the Cougars. The score two minutes into the fourth quarter was 42-38.

Thompson caught his first scoring reception of the night with 10:57 on the clock. Woodside threw the initial pass for a short completion, but Thompson broke free to turn the play into a 78-yard touchdown pass. Toledo retook the lead at 45-42.

Hill found his stride with tight end Tanner Balderee midway through the fourth quarter, connecting on two first-down receptions for 35 total yards.

“I think it’s starting to click now for Taysom,” head coach Kalani Sitake said. “I’m really happy that the offense is clicking the way it is.”

Safety Kai Nakua came up big for the Cougars when it came down to crunch time. Woodside rolled out of the pocket on a third-down play and was pressured into an interception at the hands of Nacua.

“I was in the middle post and saw the quarterback roll out… I didn’t think he would throw it,” said Nacua. “I made sure I had it and not him… He probably thought the guy was open or he didn’t see me.”

Williams scored a 14-yard touchdown, tying the BYU single game record with five.

Woodside and Toledo came storming back down the field right as BYU fans thought the game was won. Woodside fumbled the ball but miraculously still threw it in to Michael Roberts for the two-point conversion. The conversion put the Rockets up 53-52.

Hill and the Cougars rebounded back and marched down the field in a hurry. Williams added to his single-game rushing record by running eight more yards and the defense tacked on a face-mask call, leading to excellent positioning for BYU to win the game.

“We had no doubt in our minds that we could go down there and score,” Williams said. “Our confidence is up there when it comes to two-minute drills.”

With 26 seconds remaining, Hill faked a shovel-pass and ran by the first-down mark and out of bounds.

“We kind of had that in our pocket the whole game,” Hill said.

With two seconds remaining and every BYU fan biting their nails, Almond kicked in the 19-yard game winner.

“Jamaal got us here,” Sitake said after the game. “It was a proud moment in the history of the game.”