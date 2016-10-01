BYU women’s volleyball fall short against No. 6 San Diego

No. 11 BYU women’s volleyball fell to No. 6 San Diego in three sets Friday night (20-25, 25-23, 25-23) at Jenny Craig Pavilion making their record 14-2.

“I thought that was a great volleyball match,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. “San Diego played well, and we just couldn’t capitalize on a few of our leads. We can learn some good lessons from this and get better.”

Amy Boswell led the Cougars with a season high 16 kills on a .520 clip as well as contributed two aces. Lyndie Haddock tallied 33 assists and Mary Lake picked up seven digs. Whitney Young Howard added four blocks and Lacy Haddock chipped in eight kills.

The first set started out close with the Cougars and Toreros staying within one point of each other until San Diego went on a 4-1 run to take a 14-10 lead. The Cougars rallied back and with the assistance of an ace from Hannah Robison and a kill from Howard brought the score back within one at 20-19. However, San Diego went on another run and closed the set at 25-20.

The second set started out as another close one. The Cougars found themselves up 16-10 after back to back Danelle Parady-Stetler kills but the Toreros were quick to counter. San Diego went on a 13-2 run to take the lead at 23-18. Two blocks from Howard brought the Cougars within two but ultimately San Diego won 25-23.

The Cougars took the lead in the third set in hopes of making a big comeback. BYU led the whole set and were up 19-14 after a Howard and Lyndie Haddock block forcing San Diego to take a timeout. The Toreros came back on the court strong and pushed to win the set and match 25-23.

BYU will return home to the Smith Field House Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and take on Saint Mary’s.