BYU women’s volleyball having dominant season

No. 11 BYU women’s volleyball team is off to a dominate start to its season. They own a 14-1 record and have collected 11 sweeps.

Defeating teams in three sets is no easy feat, but senior Amy Boswell said the team’s effort in practice has translated to on-court results.

“We’ve definitely gotten a lot better on our serve receive passing,” Boswell said. “We’re in here everyday for hours. Our passers come in twice a day sometimes just to get extra reps. That’s something we know is really important.”

The Cougars have played 44 sets and have only dropped eight so far.

Boswell said the team doesn’t get ahead of itself.

“(We’re) taking it one point at a time,” Boswell said. “(We’re) focusing on the next task and the next touch.”

Head coach Heather Olmstead said the team relies on its strong serving to get out of slumps on the court.

“We serve tough,” Olmstead said. “We give teams some trouble with our serves and try to put the pressure on the other team.”

The Cougars are well on their way to demolishing last year’s 16 total sweeps.

But they aren’t focused on setting records or sweeping opponents.

Instead, the team is most concerned about getting better.

“All that matters is where are we the next day — how good can I get in these three hours of practice or this game,” Boswell said.

The BYU women’s volleyball team will return to Provo on Oct. 6 to host St. Mary’s.