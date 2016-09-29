BYU women’s soccer ties Santa Clara

The BYU Women’s soccer team battled Santa Clara in a defensive struggle that ended in a scoreless tie on Thursday night in Provo.

“I believe we played an outstanding game,” said BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood.

First half ended with both BYU and Santa Clara having one shot on goal forcing the keepers to make a save. BYU ended the first half with seven total shots to Santa Clara’s one.

Both teams played with physicality in the second half, hoping to break the tie.

Three yellow cards were handed out during the game, two were picked up by Cougars. Paige Hunt Barker received a card in the second half after she shouldered a Bronco after the play. Shortly after, Brynlee Welch was carded for some physical play.

NCAA regulation for over-time requires two 10-minute halve while the teams play sudden death. After 20 minutes, the game ended officially in a tie.

“Our communication tonight was on point,” said Danika Bowman. “Our outside-backs did a great job attacking and getting crosses off we just got unlucky to not score.”

BYU’s defense has been a staple this year contributing to its extremely successful season. The Cougar offense will look to get back on track Oct. 3 against San Francisco.