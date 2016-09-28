Official: Teacher, 1 child from shooting in good condition

A hospital official says a teacher and a child brought there following a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school are both in good condition.

Asked about shooting victims brought to AnMed Health, spokeswoman Juana Slade told The Associated Press that the hospital had received one adult female and one male child, and that both were in good condition.

Authorities had said previously that one teacher and two students were wounded in the shooting.

Greenville News is reporting that a 6-year-old child was airlifted to Greenville Memorial and is in critical condition. Greenville Memorial spokeswoman Sandy Dees confirmed that a child had been flown to the hospital, but would not release any further information.