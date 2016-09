In the fifth episode of Cosmo’s Corner, Universe sports editor Nate Cunningham and Universe web editor Alex Clark break down BYU taking on Toledo, talk Big 12 expansion and give their thoughts on the Cougars’ close loss to West Virginia.

