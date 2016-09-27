Universe special project: ‘Honorably Released’

Click here to go to the Universe’s special project, “Honorably Released.”

Mormon missionaries returning home early for mental health issues are declared “honorably released” by their LDS church leaders. But as many of these young adults soon discover, returning earlier than the anticipated 18 or 24 months often comes with an accompanying stigma. In this Universe special section below, a team of reporters and videographers examined some the physical and emotional aspects of preparing, serving and coming home from an LDS mission.