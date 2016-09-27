Recapping the first 2016 presidential debate

The first presidential debate of 2016 between Democratic representative Hillary Clinton and Republican representative Donald Trump was held on Sept. 26. The debate was moderated by NBC Nightly News journalist Lester Holt.

“I remind everyone there are two more presidential debates scheduled,” Holt told audiences at the beginning. “We are going to focus on many of the issues that voters tell us are most important and we’re going to press for specifics.”

A full transcription of the debate, complete with fact checks and analysis, can be found on NPR’s website.

Creating new jobs in America

Clinton said she plans to build the economy by building jobs in infrastructural and advanced manufacturing, innovation and technology, clean renewable energy and small businesses. She also plans on giving women equal pay for their work and raising the national minimum wage.

“We have to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” Clinton said. “That means we need new jobs, good jobs with rising incomes.”

Trump said he plans on keeping businesses in America by reducing taxes from 35 to 15 percent for both small and big businesses.

“Our jobs are fleeing the country. They’re going to Mexico, they’re going to many other countries,” Trump said. “You look at what China is doing to our country in terms of making our product, they’re devaluing their currency and there’s nobody in our government to fight them.”

Trump’s plan on bringing industries that left back into America

Trump talked about politicians’ failure to tax items coming into the country due to special interests, and said we need to stop businesses from leaving.

“The companies are leaving. I could name, I mean there are thousands of them, they’re leaving and they’re leaving in bigger numbers than ever,” Trump said. “And what you do is you say fine, you want to go to Mexico or some other country, good luck, we wish you a lot of luck. But if you think you’re going to make your air conditioners or your cars, or your cookies or whatever you make, and bring them into our country without a tax, you’re wrong.”

Clinton said the United States is on the verge of having a much better economy. She said she plans on continuing to build it by providing more clean energy and building on the progress that’s been made in the last eight years.

“Here’s what we can do — we can deploy a half a billion more solar panels. We can have enough clean energy to power every home. We can build a new modern electric grid,” Clinton said. “That’s a lot of jobs. That’s a lot of new economic activity. So I’ve tried to be very specific about what we can and should do. And I am determined that we are going to get the economy really moving again.”

Clinton’s plan to increase tax on the wealthy

Clinton remarked that cutting down taxes on the rich has not helped in the past and rebuilding the middle class is what will help rebuild the economy.

“I think building the middle class, investing in the middle class, making college debt-free so more young people can get their education, helping people refinance their debt from college at a lower rate, those are the kinds of things that will really boost the economy; broad-based, inclusive growth,” Clinton said.

Trump’s plan to decrease tax on the wealthy

Trump talked about companies’ inability to bring money from outside of the country into the country due to policies in place preventing such activities. He said he plans on lowering the taxes for the wealthy so businesses can stop leaving the country due to having more money outside of the United States.

“Well, I’m really calling for major jobs because the wealthy are going to create tremendous jobs,” Trump said. “They’re going to expand their companies. They’re going to do a tremendous job. I’m getting rid of the carried interest provision. And if you really look, it’s not a great thing for the wealthy. It’s a great thing for a middle-class. It’s a great thing for companies to expand.”

Views on race and gun violence

Clinton said communities are unintentionally biased against blacks — not just the police, and we need to build better relationships. She wants more extensive background checks for gun ownership, and won’t allow anyone on the terrorist watch list to have a gun. She believes policemen are outgunned due to many people in the community owning military-style weapons.

“We have to restore trust, we have to work with the police, we have to make sure they respect the communities and the communities respect them and we have to tackle the plague of gun violence which is a big contributor to a lot of the problems that we are seeing today,” Clinton said.

Trump talked about the stop-and-frisk policy, saying that it was effective in New York. He referenced the rise of crime in Chicago, and said we need more police and a better relationship between the police and the community.

“We have gangs roaming the street and in many cases they’re illegally here, illegal immigrants,” Trump said. “And they have guns and they shoot people. And we have to be very strong and we have to be very vigilant. We have to be, we had to know what we’re doing. Right now our police, in many cases, are afraid to do anything. We have to protect our inner cities because African-American communities are being decimated by crime.”

Trump’s and Clinton’s views on if the other candidate wins

Clinton said she supports democracy and the people’s choice and will support the outcome of the election.

“I hope the people out there understand this election’s really up to you. It’s not about us so much is it about you and your families and the kinds of country and future you want,” Clinton said. “So I sure hope you will get out and vote as though your future depended on it because I think it does.”

Other issues discussed were Trump’s neglect to release tax returns, Clinton’s use of her private email account, Trump’s claim of Obama not being from America, cyber security, nuclear weapons, ISIS, whether or not Trump supported the invasion of Iraq and Trump’s treatment of women.

“I want to make America great again,” Trump said. “I’m going to be able to do it. I don’t believe Hillary will. The answer is if she wins I will absolutely support her.”

The next presidential debate will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9.