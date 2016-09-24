Hatch’s late goal helps BYU top Long Beach State

The BYU Women’s soccer team defeated Long Beach State 2-1.

The BYU Women’s soccer team played a prepared Long Beach State team that drew a long game out packing their players in the back, but BYU broke through with a 1-0 win.

Long Beach State proved to be a tough team for BYU as it stayed organized in its defensive positioning and packed players into the box. Despite Long Beach’s efforts to keep a shutout, BYU was able to make tonight their eighth consecutive win

“In the first half we struggled getting our players in the box” said head coach Jennifer Rockwood at half-time. “If we can fix that problem, then we will come out with a win.”

Ashley Hatch made a strong run into the box and received a pass in front of the goal helping her find the back of the net. Hatch scored for BYU after 84 long minutes of play with no goals, giving her 12 on the season.

“It took a lot of persistence, we were continually fighting to get it in,” said Ashley Hatch. “When I poked the ball in, it was just a sigh of relief.”

The field conditions continued to be sloppy after the down pour on BYU’s game against Denver on Thursday night. Players were slipping, sliding and making simple mistakes.

“In the first half the field caused problems that we don’t usually have,” said Jennifer Rockwood. “In the second half we adjusted to the field and improved our play.”

BYU’s next opponent is Santa Clara on Sept. 29. The team is hopeful that by then the field will be in good shape.