Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
- BYU alumna Stephanie Ashcraft started a cookbook for a class assignment. This cookbook, “101 Things to Do With a Cake Mix,” hit No. 9 on the New York Bestseller List for Paperback Advice. Since then she has published more cookbooks and taught hundreds of classes.
- New BYU professor Jeff Dew specializes in researching how finances affect a couple’s relationship. His interest in this subject began when he left a good job to attend graduate school.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
-
The national engineering honor society Tau Beta Pi named 18 BYU students scholars for the 2016-17 school year. A total of 210 students received this recognition along with $1,000 per semester to help them in their engineering studies.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- A political affairs panel will be talking about global development. Alumni Crys Kevan Lee, Jessica Hogstrom and Julie Ford Brenning will be on the panel. This discussion will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 22 in room 238 of the Harold R. Clark Building.
- Former Utah State representative Jordan Tanner will be holding a Foreign Service Staff Officer Workshop on Sept. 28 at 3:00 p.m. in room 238 of the Harold R. Clark Building. He will be answering questions about working for the foreign service.
College of Humanities
- BYU assistant professor Chris Rogers has researched the preservation of indigenous Latin American languages. He has published two books on this subject and travels to areas of Latin America to learn and record these languages.
- The BYU writing center, which was ranked fifth by Purdue University’s Writing Center Research Project, can now certify its tutors through the International Tutor Training Program Certification. This training will allow tutors to retain lifelong titles of Tutor, Advanced Tutor and Master Tutor.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- Broadcast Education Association ranked BYU’s broadcast journalism program in the top five university student news programs. These rankings are based on the number of student winners and the quality of awards from the Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts over the past five years.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- BYU biology professor Steve Peck will be speaking about evolution in the LDS context during the annual Summerhays Lecture. The lecture is Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Wilkinson Student Center Varsity Theatre. The lecture is open to the general public.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Alan E. Brownstein is the Distinguished Visiting Professor for Fall 2016. Brownstein taught at UC Davis School of Law before coming to BYU and will be teaching about the Fourteenth Amendment. He will be working with other professors to teach about religious freedom.
Harold B. Lee Library
-
The BYU Library is hosting the exhibition “Student Mentored Research Across Campus.” The exhibition features posters highlighting some of the best work by BYU students. The exhibition is on level 2 of the Harold B. Lee Library.
Campus News
-
BYU biologist Bryon Adams researches how life survived in the cold climate of Antarctica. He has spent 10 years gathering research he is now publishing.