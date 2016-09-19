Ford execs visit campus, praise BYU grads

BYU hosted its third annual “Ford Day” on Thursday, Sept. 15. Ford executives met with BYU faculty and students to strengthen an already strong relationship. BYU places in the top 20 schools for the number of graduates offered positions at Ford, and the Detroit-based company has given jobs to more than 30 BYU graduates in the last 12 months.

Bernard Silverstone is CEO, chairman and group vice president of Ford Motor Credit Company. He said the company has had a positive experience hiring BYU alumni.

“BYU alumni that work for Ford are all a step ahead of the game,” Silverstone said.

The graduates’ performance has been a driving factor behind Ford wanting more employees coming from BYU, he said.

Silverstone said Ford hires students whose academic and extracurricular choices make them stand out.

“We look for the top students who want really engaging work,” Silverstone said. “We want them to be involved in innovation and the competitive teams on campus, and (have) a passion for the auto industry.”

Silverstone said some employees can work abroad and do international business for Ford. BYU students are often good hires, he said, because so many of them have experience living in other cultures.

“Ford gives engaging work,” Silverstone said. “It’s a global company and very diverse group.”

BYU alumni working for Ford are not just numbers, but they fit in well at the family-oriented company, Silverstone said. Ford gives back to BYU in many forms, including scholarships, mentorships, grants and capstone project sponsorship. Ten percent of BYU’s mechanical engineering graduating class goes to work at Ford.

Silverstone encouraged students majoring in engineering and business to look into applying to Ford.

In addition to Ford, several other well-known companies have their eyes on BYU, including Google, Goldman Sachs and Wal-Mart.

Director of employment engagement Tony Jewkes helped plan the Ford Day event, but he said many more large companies recruit heavily at BYU. He said BYU Bridge is a great online resource for students looking for jobs at companies like these.

“The goal at the end of the day is to help students get great jobs,” Jewkes said.