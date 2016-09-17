BYU women’s rebounds with two-straight wins

No. 9 BYU women’s volleyball came back after losing to Utah Thursday night to sweep both CSUN and UNLV to bring their record to 11-1.

The Cougars took on CSUN Friday night and defeated the team in three quick sets (25-15, 25-15, 25-11).

““I’m really pleased with how we came out and responded with energy and competitiveness,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. “I’m really happy with how the girls came out ready to fight.”

Senior middle hitter and blocker Amy Boswell made history Friday night. Boswell had 15 kills with a hitting percentage of .882 which is the highest hitting percentage in the BYU rally-scoring era. In addition to the match-high 15 kills Boswell contributed four blocks and two aces.

When asked about the game Boswell shared that the team knew there was no time to hang their heads after falling short and losing to Utah Friday night in five sets.

“We needed to come out relaxed, be us and we wanted to make sure we played BYU volleyball,” she said.

Lyndie Haddock contributed a match-high 29 assists as well as six digs and five kills for the Cougars. Mckenna Miller added nine kills, four blocks and three digs while Whitney Young Howard led all payers in blocks with six and had four kills to help BYU seal the win.

The Cougars turned around and played UNLV Saturday evening. BYU swept the Rebels in three sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-21) which was the ninth sweep of the season for the No. 9 Cougars.

The first set between BYU and UNLV started off close but the Cougars pulled ahead and won the set on a Boswell kill 25-19. BYU was able to replicate what they did in the first set in the second set to defeat the Rebels 25-17.

The third set proved to be a little more challenging for the Cougars. After leading the majority of the game UNLV began to creep back to stay within two at 22-20 forcing BYU to call a time out. However, the Cougars pushed ahead and won the set 25-21 on a Lacy Haddock and Howard block.

Miller led the team with 12 kills while Boswell and Jones-Perry both contributed 10. Lyndie Haddock had another match-high 37 assists and Mary Lake picked up 17 digs which was the match-high.

The Cougars will begin conference play Thursday, September 22 at 7 p.m. when they take on Santa Clara at home.