Director aims to inspire with new film ‘The Last Descent’

Life is a series of highs and lows, and everyone has a story. That’s the message director Isaac Halisima hopes to convey with his new film, “The Last Descent,” set to release Friday, Sept. 16.

The Last Descent features the life of John Jones, an LDS husband, father and avid spelunker.

Jones went spelunking in Nutty Putty Cave, a well-known spelunking spot located on the west side of Utah Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2009, according to an article written by Deseret News.

While navigating the cave, Jones became lodged in a small, 18-inch by 10-inch opening, 150 feet below the ground. He was trapped upside down for 28 hours in the hole.

Jones remained stuck in the cave and passed away that Wednesday evening despite the best efforts of hundreds of rescuers.

The cave was later sealed up with Jones’ body still inside.

The Last Descent is Halasima’s first feature-length film, but he is no stranger to the filmmaking world.

Halasima is a Pleasant Grove native and son of BYU rugby coach Timote Halasima. He grew up hosting a local TV show and editing projects for KSL and is known for directing music videos for Imagine Dragons.

One of Halasima’s artistic goals for the film was to use as much natural light as possible. Many of the scenes were filmed without a lighting crew, and all scenes filmed within the caves were lit only with headlamps.

“It feels more real that way. You can’t put the wrong dance move in the wrong song. You can’t do the ‘running man’ in a Celine Deon song,” Halasima said. “It’s a gritty look that fits the grit that is the movie.”

He chose the story because it took place at home in Utah and he knew it would resonate with others.

Halasima said he enjoyed the challenge of telling an inspiring story where the ending was already known.

“When you hear the stories of the kind of person (John) was, both in his life and in the cave, it was easy to see that this person deserves a chance to speak,” Halasima said.

His preparation for the film included hours of research, as well as visiting with the Jones family and sharing his idea with others.

Landon Henneman, who plays the role of a rescuer named Aaron, said the film has made an impact on him personally.

Henneman also hopes that those who watch the film will have the same experience.

“It’s a hopeful story. The more we focus on the bigger picture, the more we’re able to learn, the more we’re able to progress and find joy in this moment right now and the tragedies that happen,” Henneman said. “I think there’s beauty in pain. Whatever level you’ve experienced one way, you can experience far in the other direction.”

Halasima hopes that, above else, the film will give people an opportunity to reflect.

“If you had a chance to sit and know this might be it, could you look at your entire life and be at peace with it?” Halasima said. “Leaving the theater with that thought could help people think ‘You know what, I gotta change a few things.'”

,